Tri-star Resources’ (TSTR) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of LON TSTR traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 34.89 ($0.46). The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,570,000. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Tri-star Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.19.

Tri-star Resources Company Profile

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

