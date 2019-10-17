Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 30th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 48,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 116,123 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 30.8% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $250.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

