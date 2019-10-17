Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,499,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 306,933 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 397,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $377,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

