Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,577,000 after purchasing an additional 147,769 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 63.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total value of $5,774,200.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $288.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $208.23 and a 12-month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

