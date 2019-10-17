Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

