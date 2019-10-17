Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Up 7.4%

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) shares shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75, 232,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 198,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

