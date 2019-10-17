Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Trinseo stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Trinseo by 118.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 18.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.