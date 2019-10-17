TTC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,128.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $13.27 million and $105,128.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00042718 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.87 or 0.05968665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00044421 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 815,641,892 coins and its circulating supply is 358,616,736 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

