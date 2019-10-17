TTC (TTC) Price Tops $0.0376 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, TTC has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. TTC has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $106,098.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00044117 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.06016580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001125 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 815,942,929 coins and its circulating supply is 358,917,773 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.