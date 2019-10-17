TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.50. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 16,175 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVA.B shares. CIBC raised shares of TVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

