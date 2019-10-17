Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Twilio by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

TWLO opened at $109.80 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average is $129.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 19,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,385.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,434 shares of company stock worth $17,116,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

