Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.27. Twitter reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $46,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,337 shares of company stock worth $5,819,800 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.54. 4,047,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,529,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Twitter has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

