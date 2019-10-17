Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Twitter has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Twitter to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $46,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $322,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,337 shares of company stock worth $5,819,800 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

