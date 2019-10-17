Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,600.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

