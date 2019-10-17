U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of USEG opened at $0.51 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

