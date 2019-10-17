U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Update

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,560,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 17,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 1,811,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $559.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.55.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.