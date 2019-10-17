Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $51.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

