UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.07 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens cut shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director David J. Downey purchased 7,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,172.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

