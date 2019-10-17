UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 843.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16,996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 465,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 462,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $81.19 and a 52 week high of $104.68.

