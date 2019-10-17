UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $691,000 Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $166,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

LBAI opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

