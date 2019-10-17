UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $711,000 Position in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,788,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Tellurian Inc has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Tellurian’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TELL. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

