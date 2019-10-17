UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,434 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,316,000 after acquiring an additional 427,907 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 38.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,177.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 85,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,907 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 920.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 73,329 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PSMT. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

In other news, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $626,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,339,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,398,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,580. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

