UGI’s (UGI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on UGI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. 12,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,673. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that UGI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,677,000 after acquiring an additional 894,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,051,000 after acquiring an additional 727,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after acquiring an additional 700,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,363,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,647,000 after acquiring an additional 634,277 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.