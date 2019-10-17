Ultiledger (ULT) Market Cap Tops $17.95 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00224237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01084677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00086970 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 642,381,862 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.