Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 346.4% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $36.53. 5,493,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,255,412. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

