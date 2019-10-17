Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for 4.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 128,177 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 57,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

