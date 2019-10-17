Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 845.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 39,228 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 69,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,643. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.