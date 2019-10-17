Unification (UND) Hits Market Cap of $906,825.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Unification token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Unification has a total market cap of $906,825.00 and approximately $91,598.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00229021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.01106980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00089817 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

