Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULVR. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($69.91) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.08) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,905.50 ($64.10).

ULVR stock traded up GBX 64.50 ($0.84) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,673 ($61.06). 1,732,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,928.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,834.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

