United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.25-12.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.86. United Continental also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.25-12.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $89.70 on Thursday. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.71.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

