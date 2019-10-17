United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Position in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVTL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In other Pivotal Software news, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $306,903.58. Also, President William Cook sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $184,269.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PVTL stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. Pivotal Software’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

