United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,220 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Correale bought 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $100,359.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,806.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,755.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 153,855 shares of company stock valued at $686,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

PRTY stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. Party City Holdco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.14 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.