United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 2,808 LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $84.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,955,390.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,392,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.49. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $461.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.