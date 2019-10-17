United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,270,000 after buying an additional 1,239,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 271.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 941,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $4,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 687,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $3,549,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOBL. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.58. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

