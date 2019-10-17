United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Cut by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,040,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,379,000 after acquiring an additional 799,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,864,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,689,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 222,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR opened at $81.76 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

