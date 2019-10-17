Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Update

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. Universal has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal by 68.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

