Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $383.18 million during the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 31.13%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.11. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

