Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Short Interest Update

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 30th total of 755,700 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.4 days.

UROV stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $282.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UROV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,420,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,067 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

