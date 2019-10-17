US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

US Concrete stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 5,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,754. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $806.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Concrete during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in US Concrete by 1,359.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in US Concrete by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

