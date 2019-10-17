USD Coin Reaches Market Cap of $475.08 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin, Crex24 and CoinEx. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $475.08 million and approximately $166.86 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.02190072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00055510 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 475,327,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,077,659 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, OKEx, CPDAX, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex, CoinEx, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Korbit, FCoin, Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

