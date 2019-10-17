V-ID Price Reaches $0.0804 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00043051 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.01 or 0.05977532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043306 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,391,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,150,066 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

