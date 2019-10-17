Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,081.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,126 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In related news, EVP Alan W. George sold 33,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,685,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $417,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

