Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. 6 Meridian raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

