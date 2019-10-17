Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,480,000 after acquiring an additional 576,155 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,851,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,744,000 after acquiring an additional 490,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

