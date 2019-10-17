Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

HDV opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

