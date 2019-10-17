Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valero Energy by 23,224.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,689,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,568 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8,873.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 180,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $106.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

