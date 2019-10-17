ValuEngine Downgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASH. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

ASH stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $84.81.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 213.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 738.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

