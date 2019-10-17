ValuEngine Downgrades ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Sell

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EGIEY stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.37.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

