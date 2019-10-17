ValuEngine Downgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) to Strong Sell

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTN.A opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.