ValuEngine Downgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Sell

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE WNC opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $761.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.36 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 732,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 110.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 576,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $7,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 58.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after acquiring an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

